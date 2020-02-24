A hospital to treat patients suffering from depression, anxiety and behavioral problems associated with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease opens Tuesday to the public with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Located at 5931 Crosslake Parkway, Oceans Behavioral Hospital will employ a staff of about 90 people, "about half of which will be clinical staff like nurses, licensed mental health therapists and mental health technicians," a spokeswoman for the Plano-based Oceans Healthcare said.
"The other half will be non-clinical staff including community educators, office managers and admissions professionals," added Kristy Lucero, with Lovell Communications, which is working with Oceans.
Oceans will provide 48 beds for inpatient treatment for adults 50 and older, and outpatient treatment for adults 18 and older.
Oceans operates other health centers in Abilene, Katy, Longview, Lufkin, Midland and Pasadena. All told, it runs 18 hospitals and 29 treatment locations across the U.S.
"Texas ranks third among U.S. states for the highest prevalence of mental health challenges, while at the same time, ranking last for access to care," said Stuart Archer, CEO of Oceans Healthcare in a statement.
"We are committed to expanding mental health treatment in communities across Texas, and we are honored to support the residents of Waco and McLennan County with patient-centered care," he added.
The location is near Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest, across Corporation Parkway from the Legends Crossing mixed-use development.
Local real estate agent Bland Cromwell assisted in brokering the deal.
Oceans representatives did not disclose the cost of building the 32,700-square-foot center and installing furnishings and equipment. A building permit posted during construction placed the value of the building at $7.8 million.
Founded in 2004, Oceans in 2018 began phasing in a new program targeting active duty members of the military and military veterans.
All patients will be supervised by board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrists, officials said.
Oceans officials noted that access to health care was deemed the area's top priority in a Waco-McLennan County Health Needs Assessment dated 2018/2019, based on surveys and physician-attended focus groups.
"Nearly 8% of respondents indicated that they had a problem accessing a health care professional in the past 12 months," said a summary of findings. "Those with health insurance coverage disruption were more likely to indicate trouble in accessing a health care professional and were less likely to seek help from a mental health practitioner."
It went on to say that county-level data suggest "high rates of uninsured and over-reliance on emergency rooms for health care," particularly among nonwhite residents.
