ClubCorp, which shepherds the upscale 2,300-member Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, will turn its attention to attracting more concerts, community events and private functions to the venue on Lake Brazos as it assumes control of the stadium from the company that has run it since it opened in 2014.
Baylor Club manager Mike Mosel said the stadium has “unlimited potential” that ClubCorp can tap, leveraging its clout and profile in the venue management arena. Having access to the playing surface, parking areas, Touchdown Alley and other nooks and crannies in the 43,000-seat, 5-year-old stadium will give ClubCorp opportunity to innovate, Mosel said.
It will take over from Pennsylvania-based SMG, an international venue management company whose list of clients include the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans and NRG Stadium and NRG Park in Houston.
Illustrating ClubCorp’s approach, Mosel said, he may arrange for executives meeting in Waco and dining at the club to visit the playing surface after they have finished dessert. They might stroll the grounds, scan the stands, imagine the roar of a game-day crowd. They might even place-kick a few footballs through the looming goalposts. They would have plenty to tell their colleagues back at the home office, and others considering sites for a state or regional business meeting that strays from the routine, Mosel said.
“We’ve done a lot with a 60,000-square-foot box,” said Brandon Millares, ClubCorp regional vice president, referring to the Baylor Club restaurant, hospitality accommodations and co-working space at the stadium.
Now it can turn its attention to thinking outside the box, Millares said.
“We are so proud to partner with Baylor Waco Stadium Authority and Baylor University, and look forward to working closely with them on achieving their goals to maximize the unlimited potential of this exceptional stadium facility as well as the surrounding spaces,” Millares said in a press release.
Formed in 2013, amid preparations to build the on-campus stadium that replaced Floyd Casey Stadium across town, the stadium authority is a city-appointed board whose members provide oversight for non-Baylor events at the stadium, including everything from music festivals to fireworks displays.
Falling into this non-university category have been events including a No Limits Monster Truck show, Battle on the Brazos Dragon Boat Festival, Brazos River Ribfest, the Bowen MusicFest and the Illectric River Music Festival, among others.
Community involvement in McLane Stadium’s development included a $35 million Tax Increment Financing pledge, the largest ever granted.
Baylor and the stadium authority reportedly want more bang, brisket and bands for their buck, with the policy board approving a $100,000 buyout of SMG.
ClubCorp pays a $70,000 fee to the stadium authority for the privilege of managing the Baylor Club. It also has a contractual arrangement to pay a percentage of revenue from food and beverage service, space rentals and dues, Mosel said. This budget year, ClubCorp will fork over an estimated $420,000, he said.
A proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-20 that board members saw this week projects revenues of $154,000 generated by stadium areas under SMG control. Those estimates are based on “prior year results and anticipated new bookings,” according to information accompanying the budget.
Broken down, sources of direct event income include Spooktacular, $1,000; Bowen MusicFest, $6,000; summer day camps, $14,000; two band competitions, $16,000; tours, $14,000; and miscellaneous events, $53,000.
Another $56,000 is budgeted from parking lot concerts and new events.
The budget does not include advertising or naming rights, “assumed to be retained by Baylor University,” nor does it reflect revenues from Baylor-related events, including football, or from high school football games.
The budget “assumes a shared services model where most of the operations department and expenses are absorbed by BU,” with the list including repairs and maintenance, contractual services and janitorial supplies, among others.
Karl McNair, who oversees real estate services at Baylor University and serves as liaison between the school and the stadium authority, said he would not characterize the board’s stance as dissatisfaction with the job SMG has done.
“There is a belief more can be done to bring events that appeal to everyone,” said McNair, who laid out for the board the protocol for changing managers.
Board members, including businessman Jim Sartain and former Waco Mayor Virginia DuPuy, said they believed a change was for the best.
SMG officials could not be reached for comment Friday.
ClubCorp has a portfolio of more than 200 golf and country clubs, sports clubs and alumni clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, according to information in a press release. It has more than 430,000 members, including about 2,300 in Waco, and 20,000 staffers.
Asked if it manages operations at another college football stadium, Millares said it has a similar arrangement with Florida State University in Tallahassee.