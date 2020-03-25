Balcones Distilling plan to shift gears, make hand sanitizer, on hold

Waco's award-winning whiskey maker, Balcones Distilling, temporarily halted its production of hand sanitizer on Wednesday after conversations with the Food and Drug Administration raised issues that need addressing.
Balcones distillery manager Thomas Mote said in an interview Wednesday he hoped to speak again with FDA officials, and expressed hope he could again pump out hand sanitizer starting Thursday. Balcones, at 11th Street and Mary Avenue, has announced it would join a growing number of distillers around the country in addressing the coronavirus.
Retailers have seen runs on hand sanitizer, as they take steps to prevent the spread of the disease recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA last week acknowledged attempts to fill the void, and announced on its website that "the agency does not intend to take action against manufacturing firms that prepare alcohol-based hand sanitizers for consumer use and for use as health care personnel hand rubs" during this ongoing public health emergency.
It also gave the green light to pharmacists wanting to engage in compounding alcohol-based sanitizing products in state-licensed pharmacies or federal facilities and registered outsourcing facilities, according to the website.
Balcones announced its plans to divert production capacity away from whiskey and to hand sanitizer as an effort to address the coronavirus pandemic that continues to claim victims.
But that production came to a standstill Wednesday, Mote said.
He said recommendations by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration established hand-sanitizing standards that feature very high concentrations of denatured alcohol, which is not something found in Balcones’ products or in whiskey production generally. Denatured alcohol refers to ethyl alcohol, the type of alcohol found in spirits, with an ingredient or ingredients added to make it undrinkable.
"For now, we are calling what we're producing 'high-proof distillate' for use as a surface cleaner," Mote said.
It cannot officially be classified as hand sanitizer until adjustments are made with FDA guidance, he said.
The distillery has produced 3.4-ounce containers so far. According to a press release issued before production was temporarily halted, the company hoped to produce 18,000 bottles of product before the end of March.
These would be made available free to “those in need, including first responders, hospitals and other essential businesses both in Texas and across the country,” the press release states. "As the distillery continues with production, the team will be identifying additional organizations in need of hand sanitizer, as well as other methods to support the community at this time.”
Mote said Balcones is diverting distilling capacity to sanitizing product.
The Houston Chronicle, in an online report, told about the marshaling of efforts by distillers to make their services available.
It said on March 18, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which oversees the industry, "cleared a path" by waiving legalities that require distilleries to obtain permits or bonds to produce hand sanitizer.
The article also pointed out that making whiskey and making alcohol for use in hand sanitizers are not shared skills.
"To make it work, the industry has come together to share information," employing webinars and online guides that include instructions on modifying equipment, the Chronicle reported.
The FDA, according to its website, "realizes that manufacturers and compounders will need time to ramp up production as they obtain the ingredients needed to make these hand sanitizers. During this time the FDA will work to assist them as they develop hand sanitizers to make available for the American public."
