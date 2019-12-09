Those impressive splashes of color downtown that tell Waco’s story, as well as the young artists who create them, get another season of applying their craft thanks to a grant from the Waco Foundation.
The foundation has approved a $5,000 grant to Creative Waco for its work in “beautifying our city through murals and other artwork, said Natalie Kelinske, director of communications and donor services in a news release.
Also receiving a $5,000 awards were owners of the Jockey Club Barber Shop in East Waco and Helados La Azteca ice cream shop at North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue.
The Latin-flavored ice cream shop has become a “modern, colorful work of art that promotes ethically based products for the Waco community,” the Waco Foundation stated in a news release. Owned by Eddie Garcia, the shop sells Mexican ice cream, fruit cups and Blue Bell products.
It was the first shop to open in Mission Waco’s new Colcord Center, a former liquor store being transformed to a retail strip. It is located near the Mission Waco/Mission World headquarters, Jubilee Theatre and Jubilee Food Market.
Garcia has assigned the grant to the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, confirmed chamber president and CEO Alfred Solano.
“First, we’re honored by Eddie’s gesture,” said Solano, speaking by phone. “We will use it as a match for our capital campaign to buy audio-visual equipment that will enhance the experience for members needing to use our hall. The total cost is in the neighborhood of $10,000 to $12,000.”
Mission Waco’s Jimmy Dorrell said Helados is proving a popular choice.
“We love having a minority-owned business that fits the demographics of our neighborhood,” Dorrell said in an email response to questoins. “Their store is doing great. In fact, so much so, we may need to put in a fitness center next door to justify all the delicious ice cream they have sold.”
Dorrell said several retailers have expressed interest in the last two units now being developed. Both are 975 square feet and will be leased for $1 a square foot.
District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek seconded Dorrell’s assessment.
“They are a perfect fit for the neighborhood, for those who live nearby or travel through,” said Meek, whose district includes that intersection. “They provide a high quality product in a beautiful atmosphere. It’s great to enjoy a bite at World Cup Cafe, D’s Mediterranean or Baked Bliss, and then grab some ice cream across the street.”
Also honored with a $5,000 award was the Jockey Club barbershop on Elm Avenue, an East Waco icon that closed in November 2011 as its last two barbers retired. The shop had been a neighborhood gathering place since it opened in downtown Waco in 1916, and continuing after it moved to Elm Avenue in the 1970s. Current owners Iva Smith and Terronga Weaver vowed to resurrect the business, installing new tile floors and a flat-screen TV, while applying a fresh coat of paint to the aging paneling.
“Iva and Terronga began renovations on the oldest black-owned barbership in Waco in 2016, which created a model and opportunity for the many fantastic projects taking place on Elm Avenue today,” said the Waco Foundation. “As part of this award, Terronga and Iva will designate two local nonprofits to receive $2,500 each: The Size of a Man and Eastern Little League.”
Fiona Bond, Creative Waco executive director, said the grant will provide financial backing for the entity’s summer internship program that involves local students with a flair for and interest in the arts. It taps into not only the actual creation of art but also provides instruction in pursuing financing for materials and mentorship, historic research and project management.
She said about $70,000 was raised to fund last summer’s apprenticeship program, which was backed by several local foundations, businesses and individuals, and which attracted the participation of a dozen students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.