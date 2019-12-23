Stars were aligning for local retailers this week as Christmas Day approached, with stores on Monday around Greater Waco reporting bustle and traffic but no chaos.
On the day before the day before the big day, Target had a nearly full parking by late morning. Car-locking systems tooted here and there, marking the arrival of more buyers. A chap wearing a Grinch costume breezed by on a motor bike, drawing stares, and the cafe near a secondary entrance was serving pizza and pretzels, while kiddos filled their soda cups.
“It has been a good shopping season, it really has,” said store director Christina Ferber, who stationed herself in the toy department much of the morning, at one point personally restocking a shelf with footballs, cradling them in her arms and steadying them with her chin during the transfer. Wearing a headset and microphone, she remotely positioned staffers.
Trends include Zuru Mini Brands “flying off the shelves,” said Ferber, mentioning the popular miniaturized capsules of brand-name products.
Other toys of choice include anything inspired by the “Frozen” movie franchise, as well as Little Tikes and Toddler Toys merchandise.
Restocking carts were loaded with such familiar titles as Monopoly, Twister, Pictionary, Battleship, Classic Jenga and Hungry, Hungry Hippos.
Target, like other stores around town, was a confluence of shopping experiences, tastes and self-expression. Shirts worn by the masses carried messages such as, “Wild About Santa,” “Tis the season to be pregnant,” “Not Today Satan,” “Texas Size Christmas” and “What Up Grinches.”
Traffic between stops gave shoppers a clue this was no typical shopping day.
New Road between Franklin Avenue and Waco Drive became a bumper-to-bumper experience at about 2 p.m., as motorists maneuvered to enter Lowe’s Home Improvement, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Walmart. Nearby, on Franklin Avenue’s restaurant row, drive-thru lanes were bulging at Chick-fil-A, where a $500,000 expansion is planned. It was the same story at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and Rosa’s Cafe and Tortilla Factory.
Meanwhile, the AMC Galaxy 16 movie house at 333 S. Valley Mills Drive had an impressive turnout for its matinee schedule Monday afternoon.
“People are happy, the economy is good and we have a wonderful shop,” said Sally Dickenson, owner of Morrison’s Gifts, 4308 W. Waco Drive, discussing the stellar shopping season.
“Once Black Friday hits, the momentum just keeps building. We are probably a little bit ahead of last year,” added Dickenson, who has enjoyed brisk sales of designer tote bags, luggage, lotions, socks and home decor.
Waco and Central Texas appeared poised to have a good holiday.
Retail sales in November were up 7.7% from November last year, reports Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham, who this week released his Greater Waco Economic Index. Ingham tracks factors such as sales tax rebates in Waco and its suburbs, arriving at retail sales numbers.
Locals apparently got back in the spending groove just in time to push local retailers over the hump, from red to black, as spending through November was up only fractionally from last year, Ingham reported.
Nationally, holiday shopping set records over the weekend. Sales the Saturday before Christmas, dubbed Super Saturday, totaled $34.4 billion, “the biggest single day in retail history,” according to tracker Customer Growth Partners, whose findings were reported by Bloomberg news service.
“Paced by the ‘Big Four’ mega retailers — Walmart, Amazon, Costco and Target — Super Saturday was boosted by the best traffic our team has seen in years,” Craig Johnson, president of the retail search firm, told Bloomberg.
Locally, Best Buy electronics at Central Texas Marketplace was a beehive of activity on Monday. Big-screen TVs were ablaze with color and contrast. A mid-afternoon visit revealed a trio of shoppers slowly pushing a cardboard-packaged big-screen TV through an aisle toward the checkout area.
The manager on duty said he would love to talk about holiday sales but corporate required him to refer media inquiries to headquarters.
Other hot spots at the marketplace, judging by parking clustered near the front door, included Kohl’s, Cabela’s and Kirkland’s. The new James Avery Artisan Jewelry shop was celebrating its first holiday season at the marketplace, having relocated from a smaller space, and it was buzzing.
Standing in the middle of the 4,000-square-foot emporium, directing traffic, manager John Phillips had little time to chat, but made time.
“Gold is selling really well, and we have more than we used to have,” he said. “Of course, charms always sell well, and this year is no different.”
He has seen his staff, including seasonal help, grow from 10 to 34.
Academy Sports & Outdoors offered a puzzling scene. The aisles were not clogged, as they frequently are on Black Friday and other busy shopping occasions. Traffic through the front door was steady but not overwhelming. Every register was staffed, but the checkout line was so long it curved and wrapped around itself like those at the most popular rides at the Six Flags amusement park in Arlington.
“This is something. I’m very surprised at the line,” said Danieal Breedlove, of Waco, while searching out a place to join the crowd. She finished a shift at Walgreens and wanted to take advantage of deals on Champion sportswear.
Lydia Liang, a human resources supervisor at JC Penney, on Richland Mall, who answered a call while the manager was occupied elsewhere, said toys, clothing and housewares were doing well, as was the Sephora-branded cosmetics shop inside the store. JCPenney no longer sells large appliances, so filling their former space, said Liang, are small appliances.
“And they are doing great,” said Liang, speaking by phone.
A downtown shop, The Findery, a short walk from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new coffee shop, Magnolia Press, had plenty of walk-in traffic on Monday, “probably 300 to 500 people, easily,” said manager Russell Christian.
“Our Christmas merchandise is selling for 50 percent off, and it is doing very well,” said Christian. “We’ve done well the whole season. We’ve been blessed. We’ve had the opportunity to be an option for people from lots of different states, lots of cities. We’ve shipped many larger items, including furniture, but we’ve also had a nice response from local residents.”
Shelley Wittman, who manages the Orscheln Farm and Home store at Valley Mills Drive and Bagby Avenue, said toys and guns are hits with shoppers.
“Gun safes also are selling well,” said Wittman, reached by phone late Monday morning. Asked if the store was crowded, she said, “It’s getting busy now.”
