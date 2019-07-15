Nearly a year ago, San Antonio became the second city in Texas to pass an ordinance forcing employers to provide paid sick leave to employees.
On Monday, it became the second city in Texas to get sued for doing it.
A coalition of business groups, including the Associated Builders & Contractors of South Texas and the city’s restaurant and manufacturers associations, has filed a lawsuit against San Antonio, claiming the ordinance is an unconstitutional violation of the state’s minimum wage act. The ordinance was to take effect Aug. 1, but the litigation may delay that. The coalition has asked a court in Bexar County to block the law’s implementation.
The new lawsuit alleges that by requiring businesses to pay employees for hours they did not work, the paid sick leave ordinance violates the Texas Minimum Wage Act. That law, the business groups claim, “explicitly prevents localities from requiring private employers to pay more” than minimum wage.
Ricardo Cedillo, the lawyer representing the business groups, said many of his clients provide sick-leave benefits to their employees, but believe that the issue should be regulated at a state level.