The No. 9 Baylor soccer team will try to win its second straight Big 12 tournament title when it faces No. 14 West Virginia at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City.
The Big 12 regular season champion Bears (17-4) have won 10 straight games, including a 1-0 overtime win against West Virginia (13-4-3) on Oct. 5 in Morgantown.
Baylor beat Iowa State and Texas Tech to advance to the tournament championship game while West Virginia beat Oklahoma and No. 18 Texas.
The game will be televised on FS1.