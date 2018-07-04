David Letterman said, “USA Today has come out with a new survey — apparently, three out of every four people make up 75 percent of the population.”
We have four suits in bridge. Most reasonable players watch at least one — the trumps. Better players will count two key suits. Experts keep track of all four, but it is rarely necessary to do so. However, when the occasional critical layout comes along, they make contracts that lesser players misplay.
In today’s deal, how should South proceed in six no-trump after West leads the heart 10?
North used the Gerber convention twice, asking for aces and kings. When he learned that one king was missing, he signed off in six no-trump.
Declarer saw only 11 top tricks: three spades, four hearts, three diamonds and one club. But there were two chances for a 12th winner: the club finesse would win, or he would take a fourth spade trick. (There was also an unlikely squeeze possibility should West have jack-fourth of spades and king-fourth of clubs.)
South, correctly recognizing that he should start with the club finesse, played a club to his queen. West won with the king and led another heart.
Now declarer played a club to his ace, noting East’s diamond discard. Then South cashed his last two hearts and three diamond winners, seeing that East had begun with three hearts and five diamonds.
So, East had to have four spades. Declarer cashed dummy’s spade ace-king, then played a spade to his 10, knowing the finesse was a certainty.