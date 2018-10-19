A Robinson man was arrested late Thursday night after he attempted to sexually assault a mother and kill her children, but was restrained by one of the children, according to Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka.
John Wayne Morris, 37, was arrested after police were called to the 100 block of North McLendon Drive at about 11:30 p.m. A man allegedly entered a home unlawfully, Prasifka said, adding that police saw two teenage siblings outside who looked visibly upset.
The teens told police their 15-year-old brother was inside the home, holding a man who entered their mother’s room, Prasika said. Police learned the man, identified as Morris, entered the home through an unlocked door and jumped onto the woman.
“She said that Morris threatened her by telling her that he had someone watching her children and that they would kill them,” Prasifka said. “(The woman) stated that she was afraid to fight back because she was afraid that her children would be harmed.”
The woman’s 15-year-old son came into the room and pulled Morris off his mother. Prasifka said the 15-year-old restrained Morris while his siblings called police.
The woman said she was scared Morris was going to sexually assault her and harm her children, Prasifka said. Officer determined Morris had entered the house through the unlocked door and went into the woman’s bedroom.
Prasifka said Morris is a man who lives in the area, but is not directly connected to the family.
Police arrested Morris at the home and took him to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault. He remained jailed Friday.
No bond information was available.
Shooting arrest
A Waco teenager accused of shooting a 20-year-old man multiple times during a fight in May was arrested Thursday, an arrest affidavit states.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Marc Anthony Nevarez, 17, at about 1 p.m. on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. Nevarez is accused of shooting Deven Penny, 20, of Waco, at least eight times during a fight between two groups May 13 near the intersection of Fifth Street and Kentucky Avenue, according to the affidavit.
After the fight broke out in the street, Nevarez took a shotgun out of a vehicle, and Penny took it from him, the affidavit states.
“Penny was successful in this and once he had the shotgun, Nevarez produced a pistol from his waistband and began shooting Penny,” the affidavit states. “Penny was struck in the upper torso with multiple bullets.”
Emergency responders found Penny wounded and took him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. He underwent emergency surgery and was reported in stable condition later that night, officials said at the time.
Witnesses identified the shooter as “Tony Nevarez,” Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Police were unable to find records under that name but identified Marc Anthony Nevarez, a student enrolled in a Waco Independent School District credit recovery program, as a suspect, and got an arrest warrant, the affidavit states.
Nevarez remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $750,000.
Credit card abuse
Local police said they are investigating fraudulent use of credit and debit card information likely gleaned from skimming devices.
Woodway police have gotten nine reports from victims of credit or debit card abuse in the past week, Public Safety Department Director Bret Crook said. Suspects appear to be working in pairs, using reproduced card and PIN numbers collected at other locations to get cash from bank and credit union ATMs, Crook said.
Waco police reported similar incidents at Waco banks and credit unions.
Officials are also investigating where the card information has been collected, possibly using skimmers, which are digital devices that can be placed in point of sale equipment or ATMs and send card information to a third party. It is unknown if suspects are local residents or moving throughout the area.
Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects and their vehicles Friday afternoon. Police urged residents to monitor their banking activity and contact authorities if they any suspicious activity has been documented.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Waco police at 750-7500, the Woodway Public Safety Department at 772-4470 or Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.