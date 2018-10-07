A hole in the ground near Sixth Street and Jackson Avenue, next to the Olmsted-Kirk Paper Co. warehouse, is raising questions.
Is it a giant sinkhole? A meteor crater? A monstrous divot?
None of the above.
Earth movers uncovered remnants of a building destroyed decades ago by man or Mother Nature, and crews are hauling away debris in anticipation of potential development, said real estate agent Bland Cromwell, who represents two local businessmen who control the property, Clifton and Gordon Robinson.
The work is not in preparation for a specific construction project, but Cromwell is marketing the land and the Olmsted-Kirk building, he said. He has received inquiries from retailers and from developers in the hospitality industry. It would be an ideal site for an upscale hotel comparable to or even more tony than the nearby Hotel Indigo, he said.
The site is prime, located less than a block from Magnolia Market at the Silos and right across Sixth Street from Mary Avenue Market, Cromwell said.
A full-service property with a flair would prove attractive to a percentage of Waco’s growing tourist crowd and visitors attending Baylor University-related events “who want more than a place to spend the night,” he said.
But the selling process is just getting started, Cromwell said. Olmsted-Kirk still has a lease, though its new parent company, New York-based Lindenmeyr Munroe, previously announced it will relocate Waco operations outside downtown.
Digging the hole is preparation for the inevitable, Cromwell said.