Waco is the 10th most affordable place in the United States for retirees, according to a survey published by 55places.com, which describes itself in a release as “the number one resource for active adult communities.”
Calculations used to arrive at a Top 20 included overall cost of living, median home prices, state tax laws, local health care options, availability of 55-plus communities, and public transportation, among other variables.
Topping the list was Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and at No. 20 was Indianapolis, Indiana. Other Texas cities making the grade were Wichita Falls and San Antonio. Perhaps not surprisingly, the Sunshine State of Florida placed nine locales on the list, including Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Gainesville, Tampa, Fort Myers, Melbourne, Orlando, Ocala and Lakeland.