Splendid Oaks Chocolates, known for producing chocolate by hand in often bright colors with complex designs and shapes, has signed a lease on space at 1010 Franklin Ave., next door to Milo All Day, according to a building permit.
Finishing out the space will cost an estimated $167,000.
You can see plenty of examples of their craft on the Splendid Oaks Instagram page.
Other permits worth noting
- At a cost of $4.6 million, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, State Highway 6 at Interstate 35, will demolish administrative space and “remodel and renovate” to create 24 new patient rooms.
- First Central Credit Union, 9101 Chapel Road, will get a $150,000 remodel.
- HotWorx Studio, 2324 Marketplace Drive in Central Texas Marketplace, will spend about $170,000 to finish out space for a fitness club that offers hot yoga.
- D.R. Horton has secured permits to build eight two-story residences on Elephant Butte Drive locally, all with a brick-and-stone exterior. That's in the Foxborough Addition off China Spring Road.
