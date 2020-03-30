The coronavirus and its implications have dampened a multitude of activities, but construction companies and contractors continue to secure permits to build, remodel and reroof, according to the Central Texas chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.
Proof lies in the impressive lineup from the seven days through Wednesday, as outlined in the association’s newsletter:
- Zinkpower has secured a $15 million permit to build a galvanizing plant at 7401 Mars Drive, with locally owned Mitchell Construction getting the job. Zinkpower’s investment will total $32 million, and it will fill 100 positions.
- An estimated $1.04 million will be spent converting warehouse space to office space at 711 Venture Drive (off Imperial Drive near State Highway 6), according to a permit.
- KDK Group has secured a $300,000 permit to create a sleep lab at 2324 Marketplace Drive, near Central Texas Marketplace.
- Perryman & Wilson has taken out permits to build seven one-story duplexes at 3229 Belmont Drive, near Interstate 35 in South Waco.
- A $1.2 million permit has been issued for a replica of the Second Presbyterian Church built in 1894 at 510 N. 13th St. The church building, which now is owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines, has been partially demolished, with salvaged materials to be used in the replica.
