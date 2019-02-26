Rumblings can be heard about several attractions possibly bound for Waco, where folks have complained for years about what they perceive as a paucity of things to do for entertainment except eating out and going to movies.
A person who knows a lot about the local real estate scene has said, unofficially, that Topgolf has been sniffing around Greater Waco, getting the lay of the land, so to speak, about available acreage and whether the community could support such an investment. Dallas-based Topgolf has been growing by leaps and bounds, offering climate-controlled hitting bays spread over three high-rise decks, microchipped golf balls that score themselves, food and beverage service, music choices and big-screen TVs.
Topgolf boasts more than 50 locations, including several in Texas clustered around the larger cities and their suburbs. Its website mentions new locations poised to open in Greenville and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The typical Topgolf location represents an investment of $20 million, 51 percent of its visitors are non-golfers, and 17 million customers visited TopGolf locations last year, for an average of 2 hours each visit, according to the company’s website.
Most Topgolf locations employ 350 people at their high-tech driving ranges that remain open rain, shine or snow, according to the website.
This person, a trusted source, wondered out loud if the Waco market is large enough to support a Topgolf venue. But he said visits have been made.
Topgolf spokeswoman Morgan Schaaf, communications manager for Topgolf, responded thusly to an email inquiry about the attraction’s interest in the local market.
“We don’t have any plans for a Topgolf in Waco right now,” Topgolf spokeswoman Morgan Schaaf said in an email response to questions. “We are expanding very rapidly and that could change in the future, but as of now, we don’t have plans to open a venture there.”