A small regional chain called Shaking Seafood & Wings has signed a lease on the former Casa Ole building in the 400 block of North Valley Mills Drive, real estate agent Pat Farrar said.
Renovation of the 4,300-square-foot building has started, and the owners hope to have it open by the end of the year, Farrar said.
“We’re also getting feelers on the vacant China Buffet next door,” he said. “There have been some people looking at it, considering a redevelopment. I like that location, especially since Popeyes opened in the old Whataburger space. I think that stretch of Valley Mills Drive has a lot of potential.”
Case Ole continues to operate a restaurant in Bellmead.