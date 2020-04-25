Waco's Sascee's Southern Eatery, 719 S. 11th St., will be featured in weekend showings of "The Texas Bucket List."
Sascee's "is the go to place in Waco for good old fashion southern style cooking, Marcia Neal is the creator and owner of the restaurant, and although she has always been called Sascee, serving up soul food was not always her profession," according to a press release from the Emmy Award-winning series, which profiles offbeat and iconic venues around the state.
"Sascee used to work as an events coordinator with Texas State Technical College, but when she started to bring home cooked meals to share with some of the students, she realized she had a talent. Marcia started up a small catering side business, which quickly grew in popularity. With the help of her husband, John, she took a leap and started Sascee's Southern Eatery to meet the demand of her customers' cravings for soul food."
Sascee's, "was a shoo-in" for Bite of the Week honors, according to the press release.
Other segments on this weekend's Texas Bucket List showcase the US Air Guitar Regional Championship in Houston and Mini Tank Battlefield in Hico.
The local CBS affiliate, KWTX-TV, Channel 10, will carry "The Texas Bucket List" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the program's website.
