Waco entrepreneur David Mercer broke ground last week on Route 77 Food Park at South 15th Street and La Salle Avenue, where he hopes to place food trucks, a craft beer bar, an open-air patio and a climate-controlled building for dining and relaxing during extreme weather.
He hopes to recruit five food trucks that will lease space for long-term stays, and devote a sixth space to rotating trucks, Mercer said.
He said he has “feelers out” to food truck operators, gauging interest in his park. He also is mulling lease rates and services he will provide operators.
“I truly want to make this a destination,” Mercer said.