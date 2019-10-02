guess family (copy)

Customers enter Guess Family Barbecue shortly after it opened earlier this month. It will start serving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson, file

Business is blowing and going at the new Guess Family Barbecue restaurant at 2803 Franklin Ave., in the former Michna’s building, enough that it has decided to open on Sundays. Service will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., ending early if the barbecue does not last that long, according to David Schleicher.

Schleicher is an attorney with offices in Waco, Washington, D.C., Houston and Seattle, and is on the Tribune-Herald’s Board of Contributors, writing guest columns that frequently appear on the opinion page.

Schleicher said in an email message he owns a 3% non-voting share in the business in addition to serving as legal counsel.

“I thought the figure was a good balance between an extra incentive to be invested in their success and not having a big enough interest that anyone could ever question whether it was a conflict to have serve as both lawyer and an owner,” Schleicher said.

In the short term, his standing “means I get free jalapeños with my orders,” he said.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments