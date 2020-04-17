Nightlight Donuts, a success story championed by twin brothers Jackson and Eric Wren, has joined other businesses in recalibrating for the cause.

“We’ve temporarily shut down all donut-making endeavors, and switched as many employees as we can to medical mask production,” Jackson Wren said in an email.

He said they procured a supply of material, scraps really, that had been previously used as sanitized coverings for medical equipment during delivery to medical facilities. Turns out, this material could well serve the needs of medical mask production.

A local physician provided tutorials on creating masks specifically for medical use, and the Nightlight staff “spent all last week making prototypes” adequate for medical personnel and first responders, according to the email.

Employees will continue making the masks “from now until this thing is over. We’ll do this for as long as it lasts, even if it means continuing to make medical masks once our storefront is open.”

Nightlight, heretofore a mobile operation, has committed to space in the commercial and dining venue taking shape at State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84, in a building that once housed nightclubs.

The Wrens said they have swapped doughnut ingredients for mask makings, including sewing machines and suitable material. They are regularly donating batches of N95 masks to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and soon will approach Ascension Providence in Waco. They also welcome feedback from front-line medical providers needing masks.