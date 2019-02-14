Ideal MRI has opened a 1,500-square-foot imaging facility in Central Texas Marketplace, next to the newly opened La Madeleine French Bakery and Cafe.
MRIs are available for $497 or less, according to a press release. The cost covers the scan, all materials, and the radiologist report and results, available in 24 hours or less.
Patients can schedule an appointment online or by phone, “or simply walk in and get a text message when the scanner is available,” the press release states.
Ideal is a startup founded last year and available only in Central Texas.
