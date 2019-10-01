A new Mexican grocery store, Supermercados Teloloapan, has opened in the 800 block of North Valley Mills Drive, between Jesse Britt’s Automotive and National Tire & Battery. It was hopping during a stop Thursday afternoon, with a packed parking lot and a steady stream of customers.

It stocks fresh produce, spices, cereals, dairy products, tortillas and beverages, and advertises that it carries products made in the United States, Mexico, Central America and South America. Tucked away in a corner is a taqueria selling freshly prepared tacos, while a panaderia near the main entrance offers a large variety of baked goods that customers may choose and bag themselves. The meat market also carries specialty cuts.

Supermercados Teloloapan, whose logo is a smiling steer dressed to grill, has 11 locations in Houston, two in Fort Worth and now one in Waco.

