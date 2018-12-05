The Reserve at Dry Creek, a $17.5 million senior-living community, has opened on North Old Temple Road in Hewitt, according to a press release from the ownership group.
Of the 113 apartments, fewer than 20 are still available, spokeswoman Lisa Zaiontz said two weeks ago.
The project was financed, in part, from the sale of federal housing tax credits and loan funds awarded by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, according to information provided by Zaiontz.
She said they are affordable to households earning 60 percent or less of median family income averages, “and lease in the range of $337 to $675 a month for a one-bedroom unit and $675 to $810 for a two-bedroom unit.”
There are 23 market-rate units with no income restrictions that lease for about $900 for one bedroom and $1,025 for two bedrooms.