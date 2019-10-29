1. Souper Salad: Souper Salad has closed its longtime location at 5000 West Waco Drive, where it offered soups, salads and homemade breads in a buffet setting. Jeff Young, a tenant specialist with H&A Commercial and Keller Williams Commercial, told the Tribune-Herald he is working with the Souper Salad operators to find a new local location.
“They would like to maintain a presence in Waco,” Young said.
The restaurant’s lease renewal negotiations broke down, prompting the closing, he said.
A local resident who identified herself as a “fan” of Souper Salad said in an email message she had noticed smaller crowds in recent years.
2. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, a national entity, has secured a permit to build at 2501 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, which is near Waco’s traffic circle and other restaurants including Texas Roadhouse and Magnolia Table. The Ichiban website says the chain offers authentic Japanese dishes, and chefs prepare dishes at the diners’ tables. Notable locations include the Ichiban at Harrah’s in Reno, Nevada.
The permit places the value of construction at $1.2 million.
3. Wendy’s: Wendy’s will open a new shop at 2718 W. Loop 340, between the Don Carlos Tex-Mex restaurant and Panera Bread at Central Texas Marketplace. C&S Development has secured a building permit valued at $1 million.
4. Activity at former Sonic: The former Sonic Drive-in location at 1307 S. Valley Mills Drive has been bought by a neighboring property owner, said Adam Voight, director of marketing research at H&A Commercial Team/KW Commercial.
“We had multiple inquiries on it, but it ultimately was purchased by the owner of the property next door at 1309 S. Valley Mills Drive. I am unsure of his plans moving forward, but I have seen multiple people working on the building from time to time,” Voight said in an email response to questions.
5. Pollo Regio is building a location near Collin Street Bakery on the Interstate 35 frontage road in Bellmead. Pollo Regio once upon a time had a short stay in a former Long John Silver’s building at 18th Street and Mitchell Avenue.
6. Eddy Garcia hosted a soft opening last month for his family’s second Helados La Azteca location in Waco. The new location for the purveyor of ice cream and fruit is at 15th Street and Colcord Avenue.
7. Santiaga Soto has secured a permit to open a Tex-Mex restaurant, Taqueria Guerrero, at 18th Street and Summer Avenue, where a food trailer by the same name now operates.
