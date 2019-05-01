“Hip Hip Hooray!” is the exclamation atop the invitation Kindler’s Gem Jewelers is sending out to celebrate its new store in Central Texas Marketplace.
To say siblings Tammie Work and Jan Skopik and their mom, Gerda McGregor, are excited about the grand opening would be an understatement.
They have relocated from their longtime home at 5700 Bosque Blvd. to the growing retail center at Loop 340, Interstate 35 and Bagby Avenue, settling into space between La Madeleine French Bakery & Cafe and Ideal MRI. Skopik said customers still may encounter a wandering extension cord in the new shop, but deals already are being struck.
A part of the Waco retailing scene since 1971, Kindler’s was founded by Eddie and Noma Kindler. Gerda McGregor went to work there in 1973, moved through the ranks to manage the store and bought the business in 1996. Her husband, Norman McGregor, died in 2001, and the mom-and-daughter team of McGregor, Skopik and Work has been calling shots most years since.
Kindler’s sells fine, fashion and bridal jewelry, as well as loose diamonds, from vendors around the world, many they meet at the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Las Vegas. Kindler’s also sells custom jewelry and designer pieces the team creates during brainstorming sessions that may turn crazy, said Skopik, a Baylor University graduate who once fancied a banking career.
Skopik said she and her familial colleagues moved to Central Texas Marketplace to accommodate evolving buying habits. Longtime customers would postpone picking up orders at Kindler’s until they were “in that part of town,” said Skopik, repeating a phrase that became too familiar.
She said she already is noticing an increase in walk-in traffic.