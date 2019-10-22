Tru Jamaica Restaurant is under development at 937 Taylor St. in East Waco. Proprietor Aniceto Charles said he is about a month away from opening. His menu will include escabeche fish, jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtail and beef patties, all swimming in spices and “layered with flavor,” Charles said by phone. He said the diner will seat close to 50, and his Jamaican mother will help him run the place.
He bought the building from the family of the man who operated the Easy Fisherman restaurant at that location.
He said he believes Tru Jamaica will appeal to Waco diners.
“I think there is always an appreciation for variety in our food choices,” Charles said. “People like to try new things, as well.”
