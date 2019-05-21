George’s Restaurant Bar & Catering, 1925 Speight Ave., within earshot of the I-35 widening project, is getting an update with a wrap featuring famous famous Georges: Former U.S. Presidents George Washington, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush; boxer George Foreman; country music legend George Strait; and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, grandson of the late George H.W. Bush, according to an email from owner Sammy Citrano.
Baylor University journalism, public relations and new media graduates Bradi Zapata and David Humphrey had a hand in the creation, and much credit goes to Carol Perry’s media design class and especially student Britain Seago, whose drawing was chosen, Citrano said.