Waco businessman Shawn Reising said work on opening an indoor miniature golf course, game room and sports bar downtown called Putters is progressing well.
Reising said he has secured a liquor license, hopes to install 25 TVs, received delivery of several video games and refrigeration units last week, and is putting finishing touches on a very miniature golf course. He is hoping to open the 5,000-square-foot venue, with seating for 100, including on the patio, by early next month, he said.
It is in UParks Village, near Second Street and Mary Avenue, where Bicycle World, 900 Degrees Wood Fired Pizzeria, Honky Tonk Kid BBQ, Billy Bob’s Burgers and J-Petal operate. Reising said he hopes to make arrangements with the nearby restaurants to provide food for his crowd.
