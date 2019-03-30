Shane Turner and Todd Behringer, partners in several downtown Waco ventures, are taking their talents elsewhere, but they are not leaving town.
The Turner-Behringer team has developed more than 200,000 square feet of commercial and residential space, including Tinsley Square, Altura Luxury Lofts, and The Lofts at Franklin Square. They also have masterminded UParks Village, West Bay and Union Hall, all retail and dining locales.
To achieve more, in Temple, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and elsewhere, they announced March 1 they have created Turner Behringer Holdings. It will serve as the parent company Turner Behringer Real Estate, Turner Behringer Property Management and Turner Behringer Development, according to a press release. These entities will absorb Lucra Real Estate and Kunkel Construction.
At the helm will be brothers Shane and Cody Turner and Behringer, all Baylor University graduates. Their headquarters will be the newly renovated former First Federal Savings & Loan building at 1224 Austin Ave.
During an interview, Shane Turner and Turner-Behringer colleagues Clay Fuller and Jonathan Garza gave updates on several projects:
- Applying lessons learned remodeling Waco Hippodrome Theatre, the team will tackle a formidable task in Temple, where the crumbling Hawn Hotel, the adjoining Arcadia Theatre and a former Sears building need help.
- Another 80-plus lots in Hewitt’s Moonlight Park subdivision (link) should welcome homebuilders this year, doubling the number of homes now available. Turner said there could eventually be home construction on 256 lots. The development will boast 2,000-square-foot homes on oversize lots priced in the low $300,000s.
- Negotiations continue with “three or four” restaurant or retail tenants at West Bay, the center near 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue, already home to MOD Pizza. A La Quinta Del Sol has opened nearby.
- A growing number of black-and-gold Turner Behringer Real Estate signs are popping up around Greater Waco, including at Wooded Acres Drive and Bosque Boulevard — home to Lake Air Mall, Lake Air Court and Target — where the team is listing several units.