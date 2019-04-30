A California import, Robert Lim, has opened a children’s apparel shop at 1319 Austin Ave. It carries the catchy name Cottontail Jones.
“Pretty much moved to just get out of California,” Lim said in an email. “Did some research on whether Waco would be a good fit for our businesses, and it seemed to be a good match.”
He said response has been positive, with feedback praising the presence of a dedicated children’s store downtown.
“My wife and mother-in-law came up with the name,” Lim wrote. “Just something fun-sounding and whimsical for kids.”
The family hails from Lemoore, California, about 30 miles south of Fresno, Lim said. They relocated to Waco last August, just months removed from Lim’s side trip to Magnolia Market at the Silos while training with the Air National Guard in Wichita Falls.
“I liked it here, with the small/medium town size and how it was up and coming,” he wrote, adding it “aligned with our values.”
Lim said his shop sells organic items produced by brands including Little Unicorn, Ryan and Rose, Modern Burlap, L’ovedbaby and LouLou Lollipop.