Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.