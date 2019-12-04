Already the home of a SpaceX rocket-testing facility, McGregor apparently is positioning itself to attract even more industry of note.
The city council there is taking steps to create a tax increment reinvestment zone and adopting tax abatement guidelines, which could mean tax breaks and other incentives for businesses choosing the community.
City Manager Kevin Evans said the action is not necessarily being done with a particular company or industry in mind. Rather, it would provide a council-approved approach to dealing with the many inquiries McGregor receives from prospects considering locating in the community that lies within the U.S. Highway 84 growth corridor.
McGregor is home to a sprawling industrial park that includes thousands of acres once owned by the U.S. Department of the Navy, which deeded the acreage to the city after a massive cleanup.
The site was used for years by chemical and defense-related companies, serving as home to Bluebonnet Ordnance Plant, Rocketdyne, Astrodyne, Hercules Inc., Beal Aerospace and Phillips Petroleum at one time or another, according to historical accounts.
