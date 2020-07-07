Texas State Technical College has graduated its first Tesla START training program, and students completing the 12-week endeavor now can work at Tesla Service Centers in North America, TSTC has said.
Classes were held at the Kultgen Automotive Center at TSTC’s Waco campus, but due to safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some lessons were shifted online to the Tesla Service Center in Dallas.
There are seven other Tesla START partnerships with colleges in California, Florida, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Washington state. The program launched in 2018 and has had more than 300 graduates to date.
Tesla works with graduates to place them in service centers, according to a press release. “Instead of training technicians when they start the job, Tesla is arming students with deep knowledge of Tesla products and service, so START graduates are ready to hit the ground running on day one,” said the release. Tesla now has 110 service centers across North America.
Tesla is the car company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, who already has a fondness for the area. His SpaceX company that specializes in private rocketry operates a testing facility in McGregor that employs nearly 600 people.
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, has said the program could pave the way for placement of a Tesla-branded service center in Greater Waco.
“Looking at the location of existing Tesla service centers, there is not one located between Dallas and Austin. Given the new partnership with TSTC and the presence of a Tesla Supercharger in Waco, it would make sense for the company to have a service center in our community in the future,” she said earlier this year.
The Supercharger in Greater Waco has 10 charging stations and is located next to Collin Street Bakery, 701 N. Interstate 35 in Bellmead.
