The Magnolia Effect apparently extends to television shows as well as increased Waco tourism: The TLC series "Say Yes To The Prom" has Waco as one of five participating cities this spring for its ninth season.
The series is a spin-off of TLC's popular "Say Yes To The Dress," which follows participants as they shop for wedding dresses. The prom version has high school students looking for their prom attire, complete with styling sessions from Monte Durham of "Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta."
Waco joins Knoxville, Tennessee, New York City, Miami and Los Angeles as participating cities for the upcoming season and approximately 100 "underserved and deserving" Waco high school students will be picked for a March 19 shopping and styling day. Hayden Cox with Discovery, Inc., the parent company of TLC — and the Magnolia Network — tells me that Discovery, Inc. and Discovery Education will pick the students with help from school administrators and teachers.
The young women selected to participate will receive the prom dress they choose, shoes provided by Macy's and earrings, necklaces and bracelets by Kendra Scott. Young men will get a tuxedo rental from Men's Wearhouse. Stylists from Paul Mitchell Schools will provide hair and makeup consultations for both women and men.
Magnolia employees will be among the volunteers serving as mentors and style guides for the Waco students.
There's an additional perk to this year's tour: a $5,000 Spirit of Community Scholarship for 20 high school seniors, supported by Discovery, Macy's and Becca's Closet.
Seniors have until April 1 to mail their applications to Becca's Closet.
