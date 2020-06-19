Texas singer-songwriter William Clark Green's Saturday night concert at The Backyard has been cancelled due to a team member's possible exposure to COVID-19.
A post on Green's social media outlets on Friday said the band would await testing results and a doctor's clearance before resuming live performances.
The Waco venue is looking for a performer or band for Saturday's show, but announced that tickets will be honored for a rescheduled performance or a refund given to ticket holders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.