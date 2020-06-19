William Clark Green (copy)

William Clark Green

Texas singer-songwriter William Clark Green's Saturday night concert at The Backyard has been cancelled due to a team member's possible exposure to COVID-19.

A post on Green's social media outlets on Friday said the band would await testing results and a doctor's clearance before resuming live performances.

The Waco venue is looking for a performer or band for Saturday's show, but announced that tickets will be honored for a rescheduled performance or a refund given to ticket holders.

Tags

Load comments