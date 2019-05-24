Hat tip to the keen-eyed Cynthia SoRelle for this, but Waco's Stevie Walker-Webb is one of three directors winning Obie Awards this year for their off-Broadway work.
Walker-Webb was honored for his work on The Public Theater's "Ain't No Mo,'" joining director Jo Bonney and Leigh Silverman, who were awarded Obies for Sustained Excellence in Directing.
"Ain't No Mo'," a satiric look on the black experience in America written by Jordan Cooper, won glowing reviews when it debuted this spring and its run was extended to meet audience demand.
Walker-Webb, a Waco native and University of North Texas graduate, led the Jubilee Theatre for several years before moving to New York for graduate studies with The New School.