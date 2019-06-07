As announced earlier this week by ABC affiliate KXXV, Waco's one of the locations for this summer's "American Idol" audition tour.
The date is Aug. 27, but no word on the venue where it takes place. There's online registration here and there's an option for those who'd prefer to submit a video audition. The availability of the latter seems to undercut the importance of a live audition, but what do I know? Way back when, I thought "American Idol" would run hot ratings for a time, then cool as people lost interest.
This year is the series' 18th season . . .