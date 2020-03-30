Film festivals usually dot this time of spring, but not in this year of coronavirus, which has shuttered movie theaters nationwide. That's not stopping the Dallas VideoFest which plans to put some of its entries up for online viewing, with the Waco-made "Seven Short Films About (our) Marriage" one of those made available on Thursday evening, April 2.
The movie is the latest and sixth feature from Waco filmmaker Chris Hansen, chairman of Baylor University's Film and Digital Media department, and concerns the ups-and-downs of a married interracial couple Noah (Drez Ryan) and Madison (Chynna Walker). It was filmed in Waco, including a night scene outside Baylor's Armstrong-Browning Library (I was there as an extra, but doubt I made the cut)
I haven't seen it, but judging from Hansen's past films "Blur Circle" and "Where We Started," it's likely to have relatable characters and a sympathetic, understanding tone.
"Seven Short Films" was to be the opening night feature for the Dallas VideoFest's Alternative Fiction festival and Texas viewers will get the first shot at it online as a result. It's free, but you have to register first and there's a limit on the number allowed to view it.
