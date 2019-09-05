Count the Waco History podcast as the latest Waco creation winning attention outside the county line. The podcast, created by hosts Stephen Sloan and Randy Lane, made Texas Highways' "5 Texas Podcasts To Listen To Now."
The podcast represents Waco among others covering Amarillo, San Antonio, South Padre Island and Marfa. The Texas Highways list mentions its episodes on the Waco tornado and the 1926 "Battle of the Brazos" fan brawl at the Baylor-Texas A&M football game, but there are 15 others recorded to date.
Topics covered so far include Waco historic homes, World War II Navy hero Doris Miller, the Brazos River, legal prostitution at the Reservation, Waco ghosts, Elvis Presley in Waco, photographer Fred Gildersleeve and Waco during the Civil War and World War I.
Sloan tells me the podcast has had more than 10,000 downloads since it began nearly a year ago. There's a special live show on "The Crash At Crush" planned for 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Pinewood Public House, 2223 Austin Ave., for those who'd like to see the people behind the voices.
