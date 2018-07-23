Area filmmakers and their creations go on the big screen at the Waco Hippodrome Tuesday night (July 24) with an "It Came From The 254" screening sponsored by the Deep In The Heart Film Festival.
The free event, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature about two hours' worth of short films from area movie-makers. The 13 short films scheduled for showing including Maverick Moore's " Shotgun" and Damon Crump's "The Tenor," screened previously at the DITH festival held at the Hippodrome.
The screenings will take place in the Hippodrome's main theater with a post-screening meet-up and chat with local filmmakers in the adjoining The Raleigh at the Hippodrome restaurant, said Samuel Z.P. Thomas, DITH festival co-director with Louis Hunter, the two organizers of Tuesday's event.
"We want to let the community and filmmakers know there is a place where they can get their films shown and seen," he said.
Tickets for the free event are available at the Hippodrome's website.