The Waco Community Choir goes on the road this weekend, traveling to Dallas on Saturday as part of the Home Grown Honors 2018 gospel music awards program hosted by Dallas-Fort Worth radio station KHVN-AM (970, Heaven 97).
The Waco choir is one of five nominated for Community Choir honors, joining Gospel Music Workshop of America chapter choirs in Dallas and Fort Worth, the Predestined Music Ministry and Marquinn Middleton and the Miracle Chorale. The event takes place Saturday night at Grace Cathedral Church in Dallas.
The Waco Community Choir's presence isn't limited to its physical appearances, however. Its single "Open Your Mouth and Say Something," recorded in February when the choir performed with Brent Jones, is getting airplay on gospel radio stations. It's the title track to a CD that will be officially released in September.