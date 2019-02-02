Those attending Friday's performance of "Steel Magnolias" at the Waco Civic Theatre got a bonus in the first announcement of next year's season.
That seven-play season starts this summer and runs through next May.
- The musical "Matilda," July 18-21 and 25-28.
- "Calendar Girls," drawn from the 2003 movie starring Helen Mirren, Sept. 6-8 and 12-15.
- The musical "The Drowsy Chaperone," Oct 18-20 and 24-27.
- "Always Patsy Cline" and "Hank Williams: Lost Highway," Jan. 23-25 and 29-Feb. 2.
- "Jane Austen's Emma," March 27-29 and April 2-5.
- Meredith Willson's iconic "The Music Man," May 1-3, 7-11 and 14-17.
It's an intriguing lineup, following up on the theater's past success with country and rock in "Million Dollar Quartet" with the classic country of Patsy Cline and Hank Williams; and an audience fondness for Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" with her "Emma."
The Tony Award-winning "Matilda" comes to town as the theater's summer musical and the WCT season ends, as they usually have, with a musical in "The Music Man."
This year's season still has more to come, by the way. "Steel Magnolias" closes its run at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, though that show is sold out (at least online).
Next comes "Shakespeare In Love," March 22-24 and 28-31, with "Mamma Mia!" May 3-5, 9-12 and 16-26.