Those who find themselves in the State Capitol over the Christmas and New Year's holidays might look for a bit of Waco on the Christmas tree in the state House of Representatives chamber.
For the fourth year, state District 56 Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson (R-Waco) has taken an ornament crafted by a Waco artist to hang on that tree. This year's ornament, handed off several weeks ago, comes from Marsha Wilson, a pyrographer who burns her art into wooden and paper surfaces as well as leather.
If post-New Year's travels should take you to Fort Worth rather than Austin, you can see more of her work in her solo exhibit "Western Roots" at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St., beginning Jan. 5 and running through Feb. 20.
Waco artists Brian Broadway, Jesus Rivera, Susan Sistrunk and Julie Milstead made the previous Waco ornaments.