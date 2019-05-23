Clue: Waco viewers of the television gameshow "Jeopardy!" this Friday afternoon, May 24, will recognize this location before any of the contestants.
Question: What is the Waco Suspension Bridge seen behind KCEN news anchor Kris Radcliffe in a video clue in the "Clues Across Texas" category.
Radcliffe will deliver a clue — sorry, no spoilers here — in the Lone Star emphasis of "Jeopardy!'s" ongoing "Clues Across America" series. The segment was taped last November and will be on the "Jeopardy!" episode that starts at 4:30 p.m. on KCEN, Channel 6. Radcliffe, who's been with the Central Texas television station for more than 16 years, will share his experience of the taping at kcentv.com.
The harder answer on "Jeopardy!" this Friday is whether current conquering contestant James Holzhauer or his two competitors know where Radcliffe is.