Thursday's Waco Symphony Orchestra concert had a lot of remarkable playing that expanded the orchestra, both conceptually and particularly.
The conceptual part came in the fluid, golden play of guest saxophonist Branford Marsalis, who showed its glowing tone and worthy place in an orchestral setting, a different side to an instrument better known for its emotional, free-floating exuberance in jazz.
The particular came with the WSO's performance of the concert-closing Rachmaninoff "Symphonic Dances," which showcased the string section's forceful heft and sustained virtuosic play from woodwinds (including Marsalis, sitting in with the flutes and playing a sax solo), supported by solid work from brass, horns and percussion. Led by music director Stephen Heyde, it was impressive ensemble play on par with anything one would expect from a larger metropolitan symphony orchestra.
The program provided similar opportunities to shine: the sometimes lush tones and vibrant dynamism of Maurice Ravel's "Daphnis et Choe" suite that opened the concert, again with featured woodwind solos (especially flutist principal Charlotte Daniel and her fellow players Felicity Fulton, Kari Boyer and Javier Castro); Alexander Glazunov's Concerto for Saxophone, which featured only string players supporting Marsalis' saxophone;and the bright, playful and buoyant "Vif" and "Brazileira" movements of Darius Milhaud's "Scaramouche," complete with a samba bounce in the latter.
For those who know Marsalis from his pop and jazz performances, his classical play showed another side, one where virtuosity was in playing the notes on the score in front of him and fitting in with the greater orchestra rather than creative and rapid improvisation. Marsalis combined smooth, supple runs with sustained tone in the Glazunov while the joy and brightness he gave to the Milhaud almost had the Waco Hall audience applauding between movements (hint: it's forgivable if sincere)
In the Milhaud, Marsalis added a rhythmic lilt to his sweet tone and, in the middle "Modere," a glow in the movement's lyrical passages. The saxophonist returned to sit in with the orchestra and play a saxophone solo in the Rachmaninoff, one of multiple woodwind solos and duets in the work. Those who came early to the concert, by the way, were treated to a jazz combo (Dave Wild, Vince Bryce, Noah Alvarado and Terry Tomlin) playing in the Waco Hall foyer that saw Marsalis, in jeans, drop in and play along.
