Brazos Theatre may not be able to perform before a live audience yet, but it's aiming to entertain its followers, even if only online.
The theater is hosting a Quarantine Scavenger Hunt from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 30, where participants search for items on a list, then post photos of those items on the theater's Facebook events page before the 8:30 p.m. cutoff. Each photo posted wins one or more points and the team with the most points gets a prize package from the theater.
The list gets posted at 5:30 p.m. and the theater advises that anyone or team venturing beyond their home for a photo should practice social distancing.
