For those of you who need a break from your Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime or other streaming, here's something (not so) completely different.

Brazos Theatre will be streaming its monthly Improv Comedy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, for those buying a ticket. Tickets are $10 and sold here, with instructions how to watch following after that.

Texas country singer-songwriter and Waco native Wade Bowen and music colleague Cody Canada will start a series of Friday night "Wade's World" "quarantstream" on Facebook at 8 p.m.

I plan to add more things, local whenever possible, to this post, though it may migrate to a different form and certainly better formatted, but like so many these days, we're winging it . . .

