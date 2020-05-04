Back in pre-COVID days, Brazos Theatre's comedy improv usually landed in the first weekend of the month, a time that piggybacked off First Friday attention with its art show openings and live music in downtown clubs and restaurants (sigh).
This weekend — actually tonight, May 4 — the theater piggybacks instead on the nearest pop culture holiday, which celebrates the pop cultural empire of "Star Wars."
Why May 4 (other than the reason, Why not?)? Some credit how director George Lucas shaped the summer blockbuster movie calendar by having his "Star Wars" movies open in May (summer blockbuster movies — sigh). Others simply point to the pun off the "Star Wars" blessing "May the Force be with you:" "May the 4th be with you."
Why not?
Anyway, tonight's online improv, with support from Rogue Media Network and Keep Waco Loud, will be "Star Wars"-themed in viewer prompts and possible costuming, director Beth Richards tells me. As it's been since March, the improv is virtual: tickets, priced from $5 to $20, give you online viewing access when the comedy goes live at 7:30 p.m.
