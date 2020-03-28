Together For Texas

For those of you at home Saturday night, March 28, and online, Sendero Provisions Co. is sponsoring a livestream benefit "Together For Texas" that features performances by eight bands and proceeds going to 33 local businesses, restaurants and non-profits.

It starts at 7 p.m. on Twitch and will be simulcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Scheduled to perform are Phillip Phillip, Thomas Csorba, David Ramirez, Shane Smith and the Saints, Houndmouth, Night Traveler, Chase Bryant and Daniel Womack

Sendero is pledging all proceeds from the online sale of its merchandise during the show to benefit its designated small businesses, non-profits and artists.

These days, and for the days ahead, every little bit will help.

