Brazos Theatre's monthly Improv Comedy returns Saturday night, but in its coronavirus-distancing version: online streaming.
Last month's Online Improv, with live video of isolated actors streamed to online viewers by Waco's Rogue Media Network, will return with a few tweaks. There's multiple ticket prices, from the full $10 to a discounted $5 for those who can't swing full price at this time. (And for those in an even tighter pinch, the theater offers a free access — just remember it in the future).
The comedy will be live through videoconferencing platform Zoom (that's how the actors will see each other) and Facebook Live on the theater's Facebook page.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and runs for about an hour to 90 minutes.
