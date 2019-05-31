The song's a disappointing one for those looking forward to the June 21 appearance of country star Tim McGraw and author Jon Meacham at Magnolia Market at the Silos, but that event's been cancelled.
Waco was one of seven stops of their tour in support of their collaborative book "Songs Of America," but KWTX reported May 30, and confirmed by a Magnolia spokesman, that McGraw had cancelled the appearance.
No word yet on the ticket refund procedure for those who've already bought their tickets through eventbrite.com, many of which were packages that included a copy of the book.